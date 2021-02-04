Celebrating the 2021 Youth Media Awards

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Nicole and Matthew discuss the results of the 2021 Youth Media Awards and celebrate some of their favorite books honored by the awards.

For even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!

RELEVANT LINKS:

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Closing Note:

Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).