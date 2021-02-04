Episode 47
Celebrating the 2021 Youth Media Awards
Nicole and Matthew discuss the results of the 2021 Youth Media Awards and celebrate some of their favorite books honored by the awards.
- ALA announces 2021 Youth Media Awards (press release)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
- All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team by Christina Soontornvat (Newbery Honor Book)
- A Wish in the Dark by Christina Soontornvat (Newbery Honor Book)
- We Are Water Protectors written by Carole Lindstrom; illustrated by Michaela Goade (Randolph Caldecott Medal)
- Me & Mama illustrated and written by Cozbi A. Cabrera (Caldecott Honor Book) (Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Book)
- Magnificent Homespun Brown: A Celebration by Samara Cole Doyon; illustrated by Kaylani Juanita (Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Book)
- All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor (Coretta Scott King Book Award, Author) (Children’s Literature Legacy Award)
- When Stars are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, narrated by Faysal Ahmed, Barkhad Abdi and a full cast (Odyssey Honor Audiobook)
- I Talk Like a River by Jordan Scott; illustrated by Sydney Smith (Schneider Family Book Award)
- ¡Vamos!: Let’s Go Eat by Raúl the Third (Pura Belpré Award)
- Legendborn by Tracy Deonn (Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Author Award)
- We Are Little Feminists: Families by Archaa Shrivastav (Stonewall Book Award)
Closing Note:
