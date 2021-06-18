Episode 104
Celebrating Pride Month
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah celebrate Pride Month by talking about books by authors who identify as LGBTQ or have written amazing stories featuring LGBTQ characters.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Affinity by Sarah Waters
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
I Hope You’re Listening by Tom Ryan
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green
BONUS RECS
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig
NEW RELEASES
Dream Girl by Laura Lippman
What’s Done in Darkness by Laura McHugh
CURRENTLY READING
What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins
Children of Chicago by Cynthia Pelayo
A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @ kt_librarylady