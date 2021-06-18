Celebrating Pride Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah celebrate Pride Month by talking about books by authors who identify as LGBTQ or have written amazing stories featuring LGBTQ characters.

CLICK-WORTHY LINKS

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Affinity by Sarah Waters

Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth

I Hope You’re Listening by Tom Ryan

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green

BONUS RECS

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig

NEW RELEASES

Dream Girl by Laura Lippman

What’s Done in Darkness by Laura McHugh

CURRENTLY READING

What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins

Children of Chicago by Cynthia Pelayo

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight

