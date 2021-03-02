Celebrating International Women’s Day

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Kim and Alice revisit a favorite holiday, International Women’s Day, with true stories about women around the world. Plus, new nonfiction about medical history, flight attendants, and more.

Nonfiction in the News

‘Nomadland’: How to Watch Grances McDormand and Chloé Zhao’s New Film on Hulu for Free [Rolling Stone]

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Share Their Most ‘Personal’ Stories Yet in New Book Office BFFs [People]

New Nonfiction

Confident Women: Swindlers, Grifters, and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion by Tori Telfer

Mr. Humble and Dr. Butcher: A Monkey’s Head, the Pope’s Neuroscientist, and the Quest to Transplant the Soul by Brandy Schillace

Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am by Julia Cook

But You’re Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood by Kayleen Schaefer

Quick Mentions

Speak, Okinawa: A Memoir by Elizabeth Miki Brina

Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: A Tale of Pigeons, Obsession, and Greed Along Coastal South Africa by Matthew Gavin Frank

The Snatch Racket: The Kidnapping Epidemic That Terrorized 1930s America by Carolyn Cox

The Girl Explorers: The Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew, and Fought Their Way Around the World by Jayne Zanglein

International Women’s Day

Freiheit!: The White Rose Graphic Novel by Andrea Grosso Ciponte

The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang

Things I’ve Been Silent About by Azar Nafisi

Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS by Azadeh Moaveni

Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China by Jung Chang

Reading Now

Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker