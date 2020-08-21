Episode 36
Celebrating ADA 30
Nicole and Matthew celebrate the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Joining is special guest Keah Brown, a disability rights activist and journalist, creator of the hashtag #DisabledAndCute, and author of the upcoming Sam’s Super Seats.
Relevant Links
- ADA 30 Years – Americans with Disabilities Act
- #ADA30
- AAPD celebrates ADA30 – The American Association of People with Disabilities
- “A.D.A. Now!” Throughline podcast episode
- Keah Brown (special guest)
Books Discussed on the Show:
Picture Books
- Magnificent Homespun Brown: A Celebration by Samara Cole Doyon; illustrated by Kaylani Juanita
- My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay by Cari Best; illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton
Middle Grade
- A Snicker of Magic by Natalie Lloyd
- Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly
- El Deafo by Cece Bell
Nonfiction
- I Am Not a Label: 34 disabled artists, thinkers, athletes and activists from past and present by Cerrie Burnell; illustrated by Lauren Mark Baldo
- Not So Different: What You Really Want to Ask About Having a Disability by Shane Burcaw; illustrated by Matt Carr
- All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything by Annette Bay Pimentel, illustrated by Nabi Ali
Closing Note:
