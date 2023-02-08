Catching Up With New(ish) Books
Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news including a deal for Kiese Laymon’s Long Division, AI-proof fashion, and dodos, and recommend new-ish books they love.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
We’re hiring for a full-stack web developer! Get all the details here.
News
Kindred adaptation is canceled [Tor.com]
Bringing back the dodo??? [Gizmodo]
Long Division adaptation in the works [Deadline]
All hail Angela Bassett! [CNN]
AI-confusing fashion [Peta Pixel]
Books Discussed
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson (cw: animal death, transphobia, graphic violence)
The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang (cw: mention of child abuse, graphic violence)
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (cw: partner/caregiver abuse, racism)
A Prayer for the Crown Shy by Becky Chambers