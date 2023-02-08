Catching Up With New(ish) Books

Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news including a deal for Kiese Laymon’s Long Division, AI-proof fashion, and dodos, and recommend new-ish books they love.

News

Kindred adaptation is canceled [Tor.com]

Bringing back the dodo??? [Gizmodo]

Long Division adaptation in the works [Deadline]

All hail Angela Bassett! [CNN]

AI-confusing fashion [Peta Pixel]

Books Discussed

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson (cw: animal death, transphobia, graphic violence)

The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang (cw: mention of child abuse, graphic violence)

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (cw: partner/caregiver abuse, racism)

A Prayer for the Crown Shy by Becky Chambers