Catching Up on Our Backlist TBRs!

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss catching up on their backlist TBRs!!

NEWS:

Sister Holiday Sequel Announced

BOOKS DISCUSSED:

Blessed Water: A Sister Holiday Mystery – Margot Douaihy

Happiness Falls – Angie Kim

The Maid – Nita Prose

Blackwater Falls – Ausma Zehanat Khan

Catherine House – Elisabeth Thomas

The Good House – Tananarive Due

The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby – G.Z. Schmidt

Perfectly Nice Neighbors – Kia Abdullah

