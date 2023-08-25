This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss catching up on 2023 releases on their TBRs!!

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Exiles – Jane Harper

The Mistress at Bhatia House – Sujata Massey

I’m Not Done With You Yet – Jesse Q. Sutanto

Board to Death – CJ Connor

The Only One Left – Riley Sager

Red London – Alma Katsu

