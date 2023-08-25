Catching Up on 2023 Releases
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss catching up on 2023 releases on their TBRs!!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Exiles – Jane Harper
The Mistress at Bhatia House – Sujata Massey
I’m Not Done With You Yet – Jesse Q. Sutanto
Board to Death – CJ Connor
The Only One Left – Riley Sager
Red London – Alma Katsu
