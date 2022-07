Jeff and Rebecca talk the best-selling books of the year, Book Riot’s own best books of the year so far, a very suspect reality show idea, and much more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Patreon

Book Riot’s Best of 2022 so far

Ada Limon named next Poet Laureate

Bookstores are booming & becoming more diverse

A reality show about authors?