Camels and Wedges

Jeff and Rebecca are back to talk about Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2022, Apple launches AI narration of audiobooks, 2022 print sales, listener feedback, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

The 2023 Winter Preview Draft on The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Manuscript thief to plead guilty

Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2022

Print book sales rose 10% before Christmas

Publishing Salary Survey 2022

Apple has launched AI-narrated audiobooks

Sander$on blasts Audible pay rates for indie authors

Via listener Amanda K, a look at the downsides of how easy TikTok makes it to find & recommend books

Shouts to Kelly being recognized for her book ban coverage