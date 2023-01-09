Camels and Wedges
Jeff and Rebecca are back to talk about Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2022, Apple launches AI narration of audiobooks, 2022 print sales, listener feedback, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
The 2023 Winter Preview Draft on The Book Riot Podcast Patreon
Manuscript thief to plead guilty
Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2022
Print book sales rose 10% before Christmas
Apple has launched AI-narrated audiobooks
Sander$on blasts Audible pay rates for indie authors
Via listener Amanda K, a look at the downsides of how easy TikTok makes it to find & recommend books