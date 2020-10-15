Episode 40
Calling on the Strength of Our Ancestors
Nicole and Matthew talk about the ancestral strength and the ability to look ahead knowing who and what has already come before you. Joining us is special guest Tami Charles, author of All Because You Matter, illustrated by Bryan Collier.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s mystery thriller podcast, Read or Dead, Frankie and the Creepy Cute Critters by Caitlin Rose Boyle from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group, and Spark and the League of Ursus by Robert Repino from Quirk Books.
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
Relevant Links:
- Tami Charles (website)
- All Because You Matter book trailer
- Tami talks to her son about All Because You Matter
Books Discussed on the Show:
Picture Books:
- All Because You Matter by Tami Charles; illustrated by Bryan Collier
- The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander; illustrated by Kadir Nelson
- Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juana Martinez-Neal
- Going Down Home with Daddy by Kelly Starling Lyons; illustrated by Daniel Minter
Middle Grade:
- Ghost Squad by Claribel A. Ortega
- Green Lantern: Legacy by Minh Le; illustrated by Andie Tong
- Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance by Nikki Grimes (releasing January 5, 2021)
- The Last Last-Day-Of-Summer by Lamar Giles; illustrated by Dapo Adeola
- The Last Mirror on the Left by Lamar Giles; illustrated by Dapo Adeola
- The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani
Closing Note:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).