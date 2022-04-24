Caffeinated, Liquid Snickers Bar

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Barnes & Noble as publishing’s hero(!?), developments in the world of book banning, new initiatives to combat said banning, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Book bans now reaching math textbooks in Florida

California student’s petition to expand conversations about race in literature

5 Under 35 honorees

Brooklyn Public Library offers ecards to kids 13-21 as a move to provide access/resist book bans

We Need Diverse Books To Offer Grants to Educators to Buy Books

How Barnes & Noble went from villain to hero