Buy, Sell, Hold: 2020’s Notable Books

Jeff and Rebecca play a round of Buy/Sell/Hold with some of 2020’s most notable books.

Books discussed in this episode:

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Weather by Jenny Offill

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Topics of Conversation by Miranda Popkey

Jack by Marilynne Robinson

The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Midnight Sun by Stephanie Meyer

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

Eat a Peach by David Chang