Buttering the Bricks
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Book Riot managing editor Vanessa Diaz joins Jeff to talk about the officially-ratified HarperCollins contract, ChatGPT and ebook “authorship,” bookstore rewards programs, cleaning up Roald Dahl, and more.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Discussed in this episode:
Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive
Roald Dahl updated to have more inclusive language, and it’s a whole Thing
Barnes & Noble’s new membership program
Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes