Buttering the Bricks

Book Riot managing editor Vanessa Diaz joins Jeff to talk about the officially-ratified HarperCollins contract, ChatGPT and ebook “authorship,” bookstore rewards programs, cleaning up Roald Dahl, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

HC union ratifies contract

Roald Dahl updated to​​ have more inclusive language, and it’s a whole Thing

ChatCPT and ebooks

Barnes & Noble’s new membership program

Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes