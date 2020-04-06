But What Day Is It
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Barnes & Noble closing hundreds of stores, James Patterson riding for indies once again (though also being wrong about some important stuff), heroes of the week, and much more.
This episode is sponsored by:
My Way to You by Catherine Bybee
Links discussed in this episode:
Barnes & Noble temporarily closes 400 stores
Powell’s hires back some staff to handle online orders
James Patterson spearheads fundraiser for indie bookstores
PubWest’s open letter to Amazon
Dolly Parton reading bedtime stories