But What Day Is It

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Barnes & Noble closing hundreds of stores, James Patterson riding for indies once again (though also being wrong about some important stuff), heroes of the week, and much more.

Libro.fm

TBR

Book Riot Insiders

My Way to You by Catherine Bybee

Barnes & Noble temporarily closes 400 stores

Indigo Closes all 199 Stores

Powell’s hires back some staff to handle online orders

James Patterson spearheads fundraiser for indie bookstores

PubWest’s open letter to Amazon

Dolly Parton reading bedtime stories

And LeVar Burton reading to everyone