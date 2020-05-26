Episode 58
Burnout, Bravery, Happiness and Meaning
This week Alice and Kim talk about beauty pageants, Girl Scouts, ’90s nostalgia through essays, and books for Mental Health Month.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes, Write the World, publishers on Writers of Earth, and Libro FM.
Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
New Books
Troop 6000 by Nikita Stewart
Miss World 1970 by Jennifer Hosten
In Praise of Walking by Shane O’Mara
Weird But Normal by Mia Mercado
How to Read Nonfiction Like a Professor by Thomas C. Foster
Mental Health Month
Happier at Home by Gretchen Rubin
Burnout by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski
Brave, Not Perfect by Reshma Saujani
The Power of Meaning by Emily Esfahani Smith
Reading Now
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl
The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon