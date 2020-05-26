Burnout, Bravery, Happiness and Meaning

This week Alice and Kim talk about beauty pageants, Girl Scouts, ’90s nostalgia through essays, and books for Mental Health Month.

New Books

Troop 6000 by Nikita Stewart

Miss World 1970 by Jennifer Hosten

In Praise of Walking by Shane O’Mara

Weird But Normal by Mia Mercado

How to Read Nonfiction Like a Professor by Thomas C. Foster

Mental Health Month

Happier at Home by Gretchen Rubin

Burnout by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski

Brave, Not Perfect by Reshma Saujani

The Power of Meaning by Emily Esfahani Smith

Reading Now

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon