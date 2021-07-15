British Version Of Rumspringa

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss Outlander read-alikes, funny alien/space stories, hidden identities, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

The Daisy Dalrymple series by Carola Dunn (rec’d by Buddy)

Dakota Blues by Lynne Spreen (rec’d by Kate)

Sia Figiel (Where We Once Belonged), Tales of the Tikongs by Epeli Hau’ofa, Sea People: The Puzzle of Polynesia by Christina Thompson, Melal by Robert Barclay (rec’d by Carol)

Questions

1. Hi Amanda and Jen,

I just finished watching Outlander and I already miss Jamie Fraser lol. Can you recommend books that are similar to outlander? I enjoyed the love story and time travel aspects of outlander. Also, the whole I have to marry you even though I don’t know you but you are super hot is kind of my favourite trope.

Any recommendations would be highly appreciated.

Thank you both!

-Maymuna

2. I just finished the Under the Never Sky series and absolutely loved it. I loved the balance of adventure/action, character development and romance. The relationships between characters seemed to be a central part of the book and were very well developed even though it had such an action-packed plot. There were several romantic relationships and some really sweet platonic friendships that I really enjoyed reading and were even my favorite parts of the story. I’d love to find another series that blends action/adventure with character relationships and dynamics like this one, both romantic and platonic. Another aspect of the book I enjoyed was how the chapters switched perspectives between the male and female protagonists, which gave me such a thorough understanding of both characters. If possible I’d love to find another series that has this narration style. Good luck!

-Emily

3. In yet another lockdown in Australia and am in need of some recommendations.

I need light but not “brain marshmallow” fiction – I still want my brain to exercise a tiny bit. I’ve read 2 books that fill this perfectly and am on the hunt for other books that are very similar. The two I’ve read are “84 Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff, and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Annie Barrows & Mary Ann Schaffer. I really like the letters telling the story, and the innocence of the stories. Relationship drama is not something I have the headspace for right now!

-Kyles

4. Hi, I’m looking for lighthearted, funny space/alien books. Thanks!

-Becca

5. Hi ladies!

I’ve just finished Puerto Rico Strong which is absolutely stunning, but I think some of the nuance of the stories was lost on me because, as an Australian, I have very little knowledge of Puerto Rican history and culture. I want to change that! Do you have any recs for books that explore these themes, as well as the political relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States? I would prefer fiction, but I’m happy to read non-fiction so long as it’s not too dry.

Thanks so much!

-Rachel

6. Hi Jenn and Amanda,

I recently read an article about how difficult it will be to solve murders on Mars because of how different the environment there is from the environment on Earth and now I REALLY need some sci-fi mystery in my life. “Murder in space” is basically what we’re going for here. I don’t like my mysteries to be too gory and I enjoy both adult and YA. The only book I can think of that I’ve already read that kind of falls into this category is Across the Universe by Beth Revis, which I loved. Thanks!

-Sarah

7. I love this show so so much. I just read Before We Were Yours and I loved it! I also read the thirteenth tale and love it as well. I’m looking for similar books with lost identity and full of twists. No short stories please. I want a nice long story I can get lost in for a few days.

Thanks so much! I can’t wait to hear what you pick.

-Jessica

Books Discussed

Poldark by Winston Graham (#1 Ross Poldark)

The Night Mark by Tiffany Reisz

That Inevitable Victorian Thing by EK Johnston

The Earthsinger Chronicles (Song of Blood and Stone #1) by L. Penelope

Frances and Bernard by Carlene Bauer

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo

Touched by an Alien by Gini Koch

Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders (cw: transphobia)

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz (tw: domestic violence)

Mundo Cruel by Luis Negrón, translated by Suzanne Jill Levine (cw: racism and homophobia incl. slurs)

Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty

Waypoint Kangaroo by Curtis Chen

Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Who Is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews (rec’d by Liberty)