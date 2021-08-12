Bottomless Rage In New Jersey

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss quarter-life crises, charming graphic novels, mysteries about social issues, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

The Taste of Sugar by Marisel Vera (rec’d by Sarah)

The Atlas Six by Olivia Blake

Betwixt by Darynda Jones and Magical Midlife Madness by KF Breese (rec’d by Sherry)

Things in Jars by Jess Kidd (rec’d by Carol)

Questions

1. My friend has mentioned a couple times this year that she wants to get back into reading and her birthday is coming up, but I am stuck as to what book to get her. The last book she really enjoyed was Confessions of a Video Vixen. Have any suggestions on a book that will get her back into reading based on the last book she really enjoyed?

Thank You

-Jenny

2. So I’m in my mid-twenties and am going through all the classic tropes of building (and failing at) my career, figuring out romantic relationships, seeing friendships change and sometimes disappear and learning how to grow up even though at times I really don’t want to. During these years I’ve found so much comfort in reading books and watching television shows with characters I can relate to and who are going through the same things I am. And I need more. So I’m looking for more coming-of-age stories that are focused on people in their twenties. Most coming-of-age tend to be YA, but I feel like I’m still figuring out who I am and what life I want at 25. Some books that I’ve resonated with in the past are Normal People, Conversations With Friends, Sweetbitter and The Marriage Plot. Some TV shows that scratch this itch are Love Life (hbo), Starstruck (hbo), Felicity and Normal People. I really enjoy romantic plot lines but ones that feel real and organic. I really despise when they are too cheesy or melodramatic. Thank you!

-Emily

3. Looking for fun graphic novels! Read Mooncakes after hearing it recommended on either Get Booked or SFF Yeah (forget which). Read and loved all the Tea Dragon graphics! Need more fun, cute graphic novels like these.

-Sarah

4. Hello! I’m looking for a book featuring quite a specific type of character. That is – the sort of Bright Young Thing/girl about town in the first half of the 20th century, usually very fun and bright and full of energy. They show up all the time as secondary characters but I’d love to read something where they’re the main character. I really enjoy reading about people like Phoebe in KJ Charles’ Will Darling Adventures, Lady Tanagra in Patricia Brent, Spinster (which is an amazing book btw!) and Tommy & Tuppence in The Secret Adversary by Agatha Christie, but the latter is the only example I’ve come across where they’re the stars of the show. The Daisy Dalrymple series hasn’t worked for me and I’ve read the usual suspects written at the time (Nancy Mitford, Evelyn Waugh etc)

I’d love to find a really satisfying romance, but I’m open to most genres as long as the tone isn’t miserable (I need joy right now!)

Thanks so much.

-Alex

5. The SFF genre has always been an intimidating genre to get into. I don’t really know where to start. For some reference – I love shows like Charmed(OG series), Wynonna Earp, Lost in Space (Netflix series), Orphan Black, Black Mirror and Stranger Things. Some running themes in most of these shows include strong character development, and found families or complicated family dynamics.

I think I need the overall story and characters to feel grounded first and foremost with the fantastical shenanigans happening around them. Hope this helps. Thanks!

-Makeda

6. I love mysteries where the setting or environment is a central character and authors use the genre to explore social issues. Past faves include all by Tana French, Michael Connelly, Peter Heller, Attica Locke, Peter May, Jane Harper. My summer reading goal is to read everything by S.A. Cosby, Laura McHugh, Flynn Berry and Dervla McTiernan. Thank you!! :o)

-Susan

7. My husband and I are considering moving to Alaska. We are headed there for a week in September to try to decide if we really want to live there. Do you have any recommendations for books set in Alaska?

-Traci

Books Discussed

Uptown Thief by Aya de Léon

The Baddest Bitch in the Room by Sophia Chang

Luster by Raven Leilani

Post: https://bookriot.com/novels-about-quarterlife-crisis/

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Squirrel Power by Ryan North and Erica Henderson

Rutabaga The Adventure Chef by Eric Colossal

Cocaine Blues by Kerry Greenwood

The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson (tw: domestic violence)

Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed (cw: harm to children)

What’s Done in Darkness by Laura McHugh (tw: violence against women, sexual assault)

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey

If You Lived Here I’d Know Your Name by Heather Lende