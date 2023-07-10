Both Eyebrows Raised, But in Different Directions

Jeff and Rebecca talk about #booktwitter, do a little “book of the year” talk, wonder about how all-in Oprah is on THE COVENANT OF WATER, novelists suing OpenAI for copyright infringement, whether TikTok is really going to do this publishing thing in a serious way, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

