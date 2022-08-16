This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim catch up on all the books they read during their summer break. Plus, they share some new memoirs and social history titles.

Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kendra Winchester and Kim Ukura.

Nonfiction In the News

David McCullough, Best-Selling Explorer of America’s Past, Dies at 89 [New York Times]

New Books

Bright: A Memoir by Kiki Petrosino

A History of Delusions: The Glass King, a Substitute Husband and a Walking Corpse by Victoria Shepherd

What the Children Told Us: The Untold Story of the Famous “Doll Test” and the Black Psychologists Who Changed the World by Tim Spofford

A Good Country: My Life in Twelve Towns and the Devastating Battle for a White America by Sofia Ali-Khan

Books We Read on Summer Break

The Ugly Cry: A Memoir by Danielle Henderson

Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi

Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America by Eliza Griswold

The Quartet: Orchestrating the Second American Revolution, 1783-1789 by Joseph J. Ellis

The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House by Ben Rhodes

The Colony: Faith and Blood in a Promised Land by Sally Denton

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Reading Now

The Scandalous Hamiltons: A Gilded Age Grifter, a Founding Fathers Disgraced Descendant, and a Trial at the Dawn of Tabloid Journalism by Bill Shaffer

Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago’s South Side by Eve L. Ewing