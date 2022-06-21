Books on Disability Activism
This week Alice and Kim talk about books on disability activism to recognize the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Plus, new nonfiction about divorce colonies, fangirls, and more.
Nonfiction in the News
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Series Adaptation Casts Kathryn Hahn [Collider]
Olympian Nathan Chen To Publish Memoir in Fall [Kirkus]
New Nonfiction
The Divorce Colony: How Women Revolutionized Marriage and Found Freedom on the American Frontier by April White
Everything I Need I Get from You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It by Kaitlyn Tiffany
We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power by Caleb Gayle
Cabin Fever: The Harrowing Journey of a Cruise Ship at the Dawn of a Pandemic by Michael Smith and Jonathan Franklin
City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life into a Dying American Town by Susan Hartman
Disability Activism
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong
Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma
The Disability Experience: Working Toward Belonging by Hannalora Leavitt and Belle Wuthrich
Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist by Judith Heumann and Kristen Joiner
Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally by Emily Ladau
A Disability History of the United States by Kim E. Nielsen
Reading Now
Flying Solo: A Novel by Linda Holmes
Looking for the Good War: American Amnesia and the Violent Pursuit of Happiness by Elizabeth D. Samet