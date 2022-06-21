This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about books on disability activism to recognize the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Plus, new nonfiction about divorce colonies, fangirls, and more.

Nonfiction in the News

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Series Adaptation Casts Kathryn Hahn [Collider]

Olympian Nathan Chen To Publish Memoir in Fall [Kirkus]

New Nonfiction

The Divorce Colony: How Women Revolutionized Marriage and Found Freedom on the American Frontier by April White

Everything I Need I Get from You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It by Kaitlyn Tiffany

We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power by Caleb Gayle

Cabin Fever: The Harrowing Journey of a Cruise Ship at the Dawn of a Pandemic by Michael Smith and Jonathan Franklin

City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life into a Dying American Town by Susan Hartman

Disability Activism

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong

Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law by Haben Girma

The Disability Experience: Working Toward Belonging by Hannalora Leavitt and Belle Wuthrich

Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist by Judith Heumann and Kristen Joiner

Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally by Emily Ladau

A Disability History of the United States by Kim E. Nielsen

Reading Now

Flying Solo: A Novel by Linda Holmes

Looking for the Good War: American Amnesia and the Violent Pursuit of Happiness by Elizabeth D. Samet