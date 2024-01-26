Books Old and New with Special Guest Liberty Hardy
Kendra Winchester and special guest Liberty Hardy talk about old and new books. “Something old and something new, one host borrowed, the other dressed in blue.”
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.
NEWS
Crime Reads Most Anticipated Books of 2024
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Smaller and Smaller Circles by F.H. Batacan
Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris
Eggshell Skull by Bri Lee
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall
Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
Wander in the Dark by Jumata Emill
The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive
And we will talk to you all next time!