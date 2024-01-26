Books Old and New with Special Guest Liberty Hardy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendra Winchester and special guest Liberty Hardy talk about old and new books. “Something old and something new, one host borrowed, the other dressed in blue.”

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Smaller and Smaller Circles by F.H. Batacan

Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris

Eggshell Skull by Bri Lee

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

Wander in the Dark by Jumata Emill

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enriquez

