Dwight Schrute In Your Backyard

Amanda and Jenn discuss survival guides, books like Survivor, historical fiction, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Questions

1. Texas’s grid collapse and lack of water has me wondering what I’d do in this situation and wanting to be prepared. Can you recommend a good survival guide that could help a reader with few skills?

-Brooke

2. Hi hi! I’ve really been into historical fiction with female protagonists. Have absolutely loved the Neapolitan series and I’m wrapping up The Lost Girls of Paris, I’d appreciate any recommendations that are in the same vein. I love stories that take place in Europe but I’m open to books that take place in other places.

-Ren

3. Good queer stuff, thriller, sunday romance

-Kai

4. I am looking for recommendations for my bookclub, the age ranges from 15 to mid-70’s, so I need recs that are appropriate for a younger audience but still keep the older members interested. Books we have already read include The Book Thief, The Joy Luck Club, Water for Elephants, The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, and Frankly In Love. My group tends to prefer historical fiction, but are open to other genres.

Thanks for your help!

-Holly

5. Howdy Y’all,

I could use a good recommendation for an adventure/history series that I can listen to on my commute to and from work. In my head I’m thinking of an Uncharted like series. Super high quality, masterful prose, and themes and motifs out the wazoo are not necessary for this. I have read all the Dan Brown books. I am so far loving Steve Berry’s Cotton Malone series. I haven’t started James Rollins’ Sigma Force or Preston/Child’s Pendergast series but those are on my TBR. And I wasn’t a big fan of Clive Cussler’s Dirk Pitt, but I love the concept. I was wondering if you folks would have any good series recommendations along those lines that may have flown under my radar. It’s a plus if the series has a good audiobook narrator. And it’s a plus plus if the series is an ongoing franchise.

This has been an ongoing struggle for me so I finally decided there was only one place to go for expert recs.

Thank you guys very much

-Michael

6. Hello ladies! I am looking for a book set in Australia that will give me the same kind of warm fuzzies I got from reading books like the Switch and The Bookish Life of Nina Hill or watching programs like the Great British Baking Show, Izzy’s Koala World, or Nadiya’s Time To Eat. I am open to any genre! Thank you!

-Erika

7. Hi Amanda and Jenn! I know I’m extremely late to the game, but I finally got around to watching the TV series Survivor and I am absolutely infatuated with it all! I’ve been wondering if there is a book version of this?! I think what I love about it so much is the character development (leading you to root for or disdain players) and the interpersonal and social complexities. I like seeing how people’s minds work. I like the full spectrum rainbow of ALL the emotions that come out. Every now and then there’s a love interest but without fail there is deception, risk taking, strategy, desperation, celebration and defeat. It’s amazing!! The surviving off the land part is cool too.

-Fangirl

Books Discussed

Just in Case by Kathy Harrison

How To Invent Everything by Ryan North (That time he got stuck in a hole)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins (tw slavery)

Victoire by Maryse Condé, translated by Richard Philcox

The Dime by Kathleen Kent

The Outside by Ada Hoffmann (cw: self-harm)

Jane Steele by Lyndsay Faye (tw: sexual assault)

The Talented Ribkins by Ladee Hubbard

Templar series by Raymond Khoury (#1 The Last Templar)

The Jaya Jones series by Gigi Pandian (Artifact #1)

The Grandest Bookshop in the World by Amelia Mellor

The Helpline by Katherine Collette (rec’d by Keryn)

Beauty Queens by Libba Bray

South Pole Station by Ashley Shelby