Books For Our Younger Selves

Sharifah and Jenn talk about awards finalists and winners, more good news for Amal El-Mohtar, books they wish they could send back in time to their younger selves, and more.

News

Ignyte Awards Finalists [FIYAH]

Future Worlds Prize Announced [File 770]

British Book Award Winners [Locus]

Nebula Award Winners [SFWA]

Nimona Movie Coming (June 30) [The Mary Sue]

Amal El-Mohtar’s Four Book Deal [Tor.com]

Books Discussed

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi