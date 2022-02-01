Episode 102
Books for Black History Month
This week, Kim and Alice share reads for Black History Month, plus new nonfiction about cobalt, China, Vikings, and clothing.
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
2022 Carnegie Medals [American Library Association]
A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib
Get a first look at David Sedaris’ new essay collection [Entertainment Weekly]
Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris
New Nonfiction
Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu
Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower by Charlie Angus
Worn: A People’s History of Clothing by Sofi Thanhauser
River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Roads by Cat Jarman
Architects of an American Landscape: Henry Hobson Richardson, Frederick Law Olmsted, and the Reimagining of America’s Public and Private Spaces by Hugh Howard
Seven Games: A Human History by Oliver Roeder
Black History Month Reads
The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
Overground Railroad: The Green Book & Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor
White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue … and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation by Lauren Michele Jackson
The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. by Peniel E. Joseph
Reading Now
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Medicine in the Middle Ages by Juliana Cummings