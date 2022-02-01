Books for Black History Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Kim and Alice share reads for Black History Month, plus new nonfiction about cobalt, China, Vikings, and clothing.

Nonfiction in the News

2022 Carnegie Medals [American Library Association]

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

Get a first look at David Sedaris’ new essay collection [Entertainment Weekly]

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

New Nonfiction

Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu

Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower by Charlie Angus

Worn: A People’s History of Clothing by Sofi Thanhauser

River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Roads by Cat Jarman

Architects of an American Landscape: Henry Hobson Richardson, Frederick Law Olmsted, and the Reimagining of America’s Public and Private Spaces by Hugh Howard

Seven Games: A Human History by Oliver Roeder

Black History Month Reads

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

Overground Railroad: The Green Book & Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor

White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue … and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation by Lauren Michele Jackson

The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. by Peniel E. Joseph

Reading Now

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Medicine in the Middle Ages by Juliana Cummings