This week Alice and Kim talk about books by Indigenous authors to recognize Native American Heritage Month. They also speculate about Prince Harry’s memoir and share exciting new nonfiction picks.

Nonfiction In the News

Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Due in January. How Explosive Will It Be? [New York Times]

How Julie Powell and her ‘Julie/Julia’ blog changed food writing [Washington Post]

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series [Deadline]

New Nonfiction

White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao

Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge by Ted Conover

The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge

Among Tigers: Fighting to Bring Back Asia’s Big Cats by K. Ullas Karanth

Native American Heritage Month

Heart Berries: A Memoir by Teresa Marie Mailhot

This Place: 150 Years Retold

Dog Flowers: A Memoir, An Archive by Danielle Geller

Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance by Nick Estes

Reading Now

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World’s Smartest Birds of Prey by Jonathan Meiburg