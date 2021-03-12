Revenge Of The Silenced

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery/thrillers that feature revenge and serial killers, and how these narratives uncover stories that often go unheard.

Books mentioned in the news segment

Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll

Gone Bamboo by Anthony Bourdain

The Marsh King’s Daughter by Karen Dionne

We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker

Books mentioned

Trigger warning: The books talked about do talk about sexual assault, violence towards women and children and murder.

America’s First Serial Killer by Mary Kay McBrayer

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

They Never Learn by Layne Fargo

Out by Natsuo Kirino

New Releases

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boully

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson

