Episode 97
Revenge Of The Silenced
This week Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery/thrillers that feature revenge and serial killers, and how these narratives uncover stories that often go unheard.
Books mentioned in the news segment
Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll
Gone Bamboo by Anthony Bourdain
The Marsh King’s Daughter by Karen Dionne
We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
Books mentioned
Trigger warning: The books talked about do talk about sexual assault, violence towards women and children and murder.
America’s First Serial Killer by Mary Kay McBrayer
The Five by Hallie Rubenhold
They Never Learn by Layne Fargo
Out by Natsuo Kirino
New Releases
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boully
The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson
