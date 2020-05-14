Groundhog Day Plus Beauty and the Beast

Amanda and Jenn discuss books about disabled heroines, high fantasy, and a bunch of murdery reads in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams, TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations, and Custom House Books, publisher of Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas.

Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes (rec’d by Suzanne)

Lucy Sullivan is Getting Married by Marion Keyes and Kate Bowler’s book Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I’ve Loved (rec’d by Kristi)

1. Just a note to say that I’ve discovered your podcast and Book Riot in general, really, as a result of quarantine, and I appreciate all of it more than you know. I listen to many episodes of all the BR podcasts each day while working from home, and I’ve built a BR TBR of over 300 books! So, thanks for feeding my rediscovery of a passion and hobby that I missed dearly!

One of the first Get Booked recs that I bought, read, and loved was Little & Lion by Brandy Colbert. I could relate to it so much! I have cerebral palsy, and my twin has always seen a need to be maternal toward me, leaving me longing for a true sister relationship rather than feeling like I have multiple mothers and no sisters. The book really helped me to understand that I’m not alone in having a maternalistic sibling, but it also gave me glimpses into a true sibling relationship. Our birthday is in mid-June, and I’d love to gift my sister books like L&L but also books in which the sibling with a disability is a hero/heroine as opposed to the non disabled ones, just as a way to start some dialogue between us! Thanks so much!

-Erin

2. I need help finding a book for my mom. She has been in a reading slump for a while and it sucks cause she is my reading buddy and I want her to keep reading with me! She is very picky in what she wants to read. She likes to read heavy adult fantasy (it can be ya) books that have kingdoms, dragons, creatures, and elves (she loves elves). She does prefer for it to have a female leading character that is powerful. Not a lot of sex or vivid description of sex scenes would be preferred. She loved the Throne of Glass series by Sarah J Maas and really any other book by her. She did not like The Hobbit or lord of the rings but she did like The Inheritance Cycle series by Christopher Paolini. Thank u and please help me cause I miss my reading buddy .

– Madison Terry

3. Hello! Looking for some fantastic audiobook recommendations as I have a few credits expiring this month! As a school librarian, I read all over the place both genre- and age- wise. Just looking for books that are particularly best when consumed in audio format!

-Rachael

4. Hi I am 13 and looking for a book about witches. I want a book female lead where she is a badass. I would like some sort of romantic arc. Some of my favorite tropes are enemies to friends to lovers or friends to lovers. I also really like books where the ex of the main character is still in the plot. Some books I have read and loved were “How to Hang a Witch” by Adriana Mather and “These Witches Won’t Burn” . I would also love a book about a mixed race kid coming to terms about their sexuality.

-Lili

5. Hi Amanda and Jen!

Thank you so much for your wonderful weekly podcast. You keep a healthy stack on my TBR with all your great recs.

I’m looking for a book (or series) to get on audiobook for my husband for Father’s Day. He has a 2.5 hour commute to work right now and needs something to help him get through it. He loves adventure high fantasy and prefers door stoppers or series for obvious reasons. He is moving through the Red Rising series now which he is loving. Tolkien is his all time favorite author. He has also enjoyed Game of Thrones, Name of the Wind and The Expanse series . Please help me find him something else that will help keep him occupied for a couple weeks.

Thank you!

-Sarah

6. I am requesting recommendations for my partner, Branden. He is an avid outdoorsman – enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, all things active outside. He also loves reading, mostly mystery and general fiction. He gets VERY into specific type of book – outdoorsman mysteries. His favorites are the Craig Johnson Longmire mysteries, and the Sean Stranahan mysteries by Keith McCafferty. He also likes the Jack Reacher series, less outdoorsy but fun. I’d love some other recommendations for that type of book as it’s so specific. Bonus points for the protagonist being a hunter, fisherman, etc.

I attached his Goodreads below. Also terribly sorry if you have gotten this question. I haven’t listened to all episodes so please direct me if you have!!!

-Alicia

7. I have been trying to read more science fiction. I recently read Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky and absolutely loved it. It made me really think and question what it means to be human and whether being human is even a good thing. I am trying to find a book that also tackles this subject in a clever and unique way. Bonus points if there is romance and/or steamy-ness. Bonus points if there is a strong female character that kicks butt and takes name but doesn’t necessarily have to be the main protagonist.

-Sam

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Bridgid Kemmerer

The Pretty One by Keah Brown (tw: discussion of suicidal ideation, racism, ableism)

Wicked Fox by Kat Cho

The Element of Fire by Martha Wells (cw: abusive parent)

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg (TW murder)

Bluebird Bluebird by Attica Locke, narrated by JD Jackson (cw: racial slurs)

Born Wicked by Jessica Spotswood

Odd One Out by Nic Stone

Foundryside by Robert Jackson Bennett (tw slavery)

The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu

The Lost Man by Jane Harper (tw rape, domestic violence, child abuse)

As Long As We Both Shall Live by JoAnn Chaney (tw: violence towards women & children, including imprisonment, rape, child abuse, domestic violence; suicide, graphic violence)

Semiosis by Sue Burke

Xenogenesis/Lilith’s Brood by Octavia Butler (tw: compulsion/coercion, tentacles) (Dawn #1)

