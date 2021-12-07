Episode 98
Books About Birds
This week Kim and Alice explore the vast and interesting world of birds and birding with memoirs and illustrated bird guides. Plus, new collections of essays, historical nonfiction, and more!
Follow Up
Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef
Wave by Sonali Deraniyagala
Nonfiction in the News
Barack Obama May Become A 3-Time Winner (But It’s Not What You Think) by David Moye [HuffPost]
New Nonfiction
We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World, edited by Carolyn Holbrook and David Mura
Dark Tourist: Essays by Hasanthika Sirisena
Sea State: A Memoir by Tabitha Lasley
Deliberate Evil: Nathaniel Hawthorne, Daniel Webster, and the 1830 Murder of a Salem Slave Trader by Edward J. Renehan
Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home by Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen
Birds!
What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing – What Birds Are Doing, and Why by David Allen Sibley
The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature by J. Drew Lanham
Field Notes from an Unintentional Birder: A Memoir by Julia Zarankin
H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
Reading Now
This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods
The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes