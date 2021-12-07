Books About Birds

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Kim and Alice explore the vast and interesting world of birds and birding with memoirs and illustrated bird guides. Plus, new collections of essays, historical nonfiction, and more!

Follow Up

Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef

Wave by Sonali Deraniyagala

Nonfiction in the News

Barack Obama May Become A 3-Time Winner (But It’s Not What You Think) by David Moye [HuffPost]

New Nonfiction

We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World, edited by Carolyn Holbrook and David Mura

Dark Tourist: Essays by Hasanthika Sirisena

Sea State: A Memoir by Tabitha Lasley

Deliberate Evil: Nathaniel Hawthorne, Daniel Webster, and the 1830 Murder of a Salem Slave Trader by Edward J. Renehan

Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home by Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen

Birds!

What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing – What Birds Are Doing, and Why by David Allen Sibley

The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature by J. Drew Lanham

Field Notes from an Unintentional Birder: A Memoir by Julia Zarankin

H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald

Reading Now

This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods

The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes