Book Picks for Hispanic Heritage Month
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss book picks for Hispanic Heritage Month!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!
NEWS
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Small Spaces – Katherine Arden
The House in the Pines – Ana Reyes
Untamed Shore – Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Ghost Squad – Claribel A. Ortega
Her Body and Other Parties – Carmen Maria Machado
Never Whistle at Night edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.
Black Sheep – Rachel Harrison
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!