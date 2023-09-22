This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss book picks for Hispanic Heritage Month!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!

NEWS

2023 Anthony Awards

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Small Spaces – Katherine Arden

The House in the Pines – Ana Reyes

Untamed Shore – Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Ghost Squad – Claribel A. Ortega

Her Body and Other Parties – Carmen Maria Machado

Never Whistle at Night edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.

Black Sheep – Rachel Harrison

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!