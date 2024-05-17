Book Picks for AANHPI Heritage Month
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss mysteries and thrillers for AANHPI Heritage Month!
News
Edgar Award Winners 2024
Books Discussed
Alma Katsu
The Surgeon – Tess Gerritsen
The Return of Ellie Black – Emiko Jean
The Spirit Glass – Roshani Chokshi
Murder Casts a Shadow: A Hawai’i Mystery – Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl
The Hunter’s Daughter – Nicola Solvinic
Woodworm – Layla Martínez
