Book Picks for AANHPI Heritage Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss mysteries and thrillers for AANHPI Heritage Month!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18! Head to mytbr.co to subscribe.

News

Edgar Award Winners 2024

Pango Books

Books Discussed

Alma Katsu

The Surgeon – Tess Gerritsen

The Return of Ellie Black – Emiko Jean

The Spirit Glass – Roshani Chokshi

Murder Casts a Shadow: A Hawai’i Mystery – Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

The Hunter’s Daughter – Nicola Solvinic

Woodworm – Layla Martínez

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester and on TikTok @kendrawinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!