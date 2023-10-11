Book Gremlins and Spooky Graphic Novels

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica and Tirzah discuss a few YA graphic novels perfect for spooky season.

News

Books Discussed

Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Brooms by Jasmine Walls and Teo DuVall

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks

Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

Laid-Back Camp by Afro

Anya’s Ghost by Vera Brosgol

Non-book things we are enjoying this spooky season:

Strange Horticulture game

This Way Madness Lies game

Fear Street adaptation on Netflix