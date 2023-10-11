Book Gremlins and Spooky Graphic Novels
Erica and Tirzah discuss a few YA graphic novels perfect for spooky season.
News
Books Discussed
Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Brooms by Jasmine Walls and Teo DuVall
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks
Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
Laid-Back Camp by Afro
Anya’s Ghost by Vera Brosgol