Book Design, Spotify Rate Rumors, a New Museum of Children’s Literature, and more

Sharifah Williams joins Jeff to talk about fonts of all things, plus what’s going on with Spotify, the tough media landscape, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

HarperCollins saves thousands of trees with small tweak to book design

Spotify Might Be Raising Prices. Kinda Told Ya.

New museum for Children’s literature opens in Kansas City

What I Would Do If I Were Starting Book Riot…Today

Jeff Commits a TikTok

Please, Baby, Please by Spike Lee

Little Blue Truck