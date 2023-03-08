Book Club: Lone Women by Victor LaValle

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some newly discovered Terry Pratchett stories, good news from comics, bad news from AI, Victor LaValle’s Lone Women, and more.

News

Eve Ewing is first Black Woman to write main Black Panther comic [Vibe]

Revamping LOTR???? [Variety]

Newly uncovered Pratchett short stories [The Guardian]

Clarkesworld overwhelmed by AI-written stories [The Guardian]

Books Discussed

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle

The Changeling by Victor LaValle

Destroyer by Victor LaValle

The Devil in Silver by Victor LaValle

“Proving Up” from Vampires in the Lemon Grove by Karen Russell