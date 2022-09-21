Book Club: August Kitko and the Mechas from Spaaaaaaaaaace

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss The Little Mermaid teaser, a profile of DragonCon, con-langs, and more, and dig into Alex White’s August Kitko and the Mechas from Space.

News

Book Club

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White (cw: suicidal ideation, PTSD, violence)

Also mentioned:

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings