Hey YA Extra Credit: I Did Blind Date With a YA Book for Science (AKA This Podcast)

This week, Tirzah talks about how she bought three Blind Date with a YA Book listings on Etsy, and shares the (mixed) results.

Books and Links

Georgia Peaches and Other Forbidden Fruit by Jaye Robin Brown

The Meaning of Birds by Jaye Robin Brown

Heartbreakers by Ali Novak

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares

Crisp Pages & Co. Themed Blind Date with a Book

KtXX22FromMyShelves’ Blind Date with a Book

NeverlandBookCo’s Blind Date with a Book