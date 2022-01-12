Episode 110.5
Hey YA Extra Credit: I Did Blind Date With a YA Book for Science (AKA This Podcast)
This week, Tirzah talks about how she bought three Blind Date with a YA Book listings on Etsy, and shares the (mixed) results.
Books and Links
Georgia Peaches and Other Forbidden Fruit by Jaye Robin Brown
The Meaning of Birds by Jaye Robin Brown
Heartbreakers by Ali Novak
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares
Crisp Pages & Co. Themed Blind Date with a Book
KtXX22FromMyShelves’ Blind Date with a Book