Black History Month Reads

This week Alice and Kim talk Black History Month nonfiction reads for your TBR shelf.

This episode is sponsored by Random House and the Book Riot Read Harder Challenge.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kim Ukura.

Nonfiction News

The Guardian: “Whitechapel mural will celebrate the lives of Jack the Ripper’s victims”

New Books

Broken Faith: Inside the Word of Faith Fellowship, One of America’s Most Dangerous Cults by Mitch Weiss, Holbrook Mohr

The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage by Mara Hvistendahl

A Map Is Only One Story: Twenty Writers on Immigration, Family, and the Meaning of Home, ed. By Nicole Chung, Menshah Demary

Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo

18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics by Bruce Goldfarb

Black History Month

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittany Cooper

A Black Women’s History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross

Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine by Damon Tweedy

Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine by Emily Bernard

One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy by Carol Anderson

Reading Now

KIM: The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness by Susannah Cahalan

Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez

ALICE: Medieval Bodies: Life, Death and Art in the Middle Ages by Jack Hartnell

CONCLUSION

You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork

RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and subscribe so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.