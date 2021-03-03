Episode 88
Black Futures and More
Hannah and Kelly talk about teens and traumatic content, then highlight a range of Black science fiction and fantasy reads.
SHOW NOTES
“A Utah School Made Black History Month Optional. Then It Reversed Itself.”
“Utah School Reexamines Allowing Parents To Opt Out Of Black History Month Curriculum”
“Utah parents complained after kids were read a story about a transgender boy. Now other diverse books are on hold.”
Darling by K. Ancrum
The Cost of Knowing by Brittney Morris
A River of Royal Blood by Amanda Joy
A Queen of Gilded Horns by Amanda Joy
War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Baron
The Summer Prince by Alaya Dawn Johnson
Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
The Shadow Speaker by Nnedi Okorafor
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor
A Phoenix First Must Burn by Patrice Caldwell
Pet by Akwaeke Emezi