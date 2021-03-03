Black Futures and More

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Kelly talk about teens and traumatic content, then highlight a range of Black science fiction and fantasy reads.

“A Utah School Made Black History Month Optional. Then It Reversed Itself.”

“Utah School Reexamines Allowing Parents To Opt Out Of Black History Month Curriculum”

“Utah parents complained after kids were read a story about a transgender boy. Now other diverse books are on hold.”

Darling by K. Ancrum

The Cost of Knowing by Brittney Morris

A River of Royal Blood by Amanda Joy

A Queen of Gilded Horns by Amanda Joy

War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Baron

The Summer Prince by Alaya Dawn Johnson

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart

The Shadow Speaker by Nnedi Okorafor

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor

A Phoenix First Must Burn by Patrice Caldwell

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi