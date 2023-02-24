Black Crime Writers for the Win!
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester crime books by Black authors.
NEWS
Walter Mosely has been awarded the 2023 CWA Diamond Dagger Award
BOOKS DISCUSSED
How to Sell a Haunted House – Grady Hendrix
The Violin Conspiracy – Brendan Slocumb
All Her Little Secrets / Anywhere You Run – Wanda M. Morris
My Darkest Prayer – S.A. Cosby
S.A. Cosby on the New York Times Book Review podcast
The Cutting Season – Attica Locke
Scorched Grace – Margot Douaihy
I Have Some Questions For You – Rebecca Makkai
