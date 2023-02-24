Black Crime Writers for the Win!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester crime books by Black authors.

NEWS

Walter Mosely has been awarded the 2023 CWA Diamond Dagger Award

BOOKS DISCUSSED

How to Sell a Haunted House – Grady Hendrix

The Violin Conspiracy – Brendan Slocumb

All Her Little Secrets / Anywhere You Run – Wanda M. Morris

My Darkest Prayer – S.A. Cosby

S.A. Cosby on the New York Times Book Review podcast

The Cutting Season – Attica Locke

Scorched Grace – Margot Douaihy

I Have Some Questions For You – Rebecca Makkai

