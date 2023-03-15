Beware the Ides of March

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA Shakespeare retellings.

Show Notes:

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Speak Easy, Speak Love by McKelle George

Bright Ruined Things by Samantha Cohoe

Twelfth Grade Night, Saving Hamlet , King Cheer by Molly Horton Booth

Street Love by Walter Dean Myers

The Only Thing Worse That Me is You by Lily Anderson

Foul Is Fair by Hannah Capin

That Way Madness Lies, edited by Dahlia Adler, featuring a diverse set of authors

An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan

If You Come Softly by Jacqueline Woodson