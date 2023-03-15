Beware the Ides of March
Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA Shakespeare retellings.
Show Notes:
These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Speak Easy, Speak Love by McKelle George
Bright Ruined Things by Samantha Cohoe
Twelfth Grade Night, Saving Hamlet , King Cheer by Molly Horton Booth
Street Love by Walter Dean Myers
The Only Thing Worse That Me is You by Lily Anderson
Foul Is Fair by Hannah Capin
That Way Madness Lies, edited by Dahlia Adler, featuring a diverse set of authors
An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan
If You Come Softly by Jacqueline Woodson