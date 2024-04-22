The Best-Selling Books of the Year So Far, UK Covers on Sale in the US, and More.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the best-selling books of the year so far, a variety of bookstore related mysteries, recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

TBR! For Mother’s Day! Or anyone on any day!

US and UK Book Covers

Lauren Groff & James McBride named to Time 100

Knife by Salman Rushdie

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez