Episode 423
Best of the Rest: Our Favorite Non-Book Things of 2020

Jeff and Rebecca share their favorite things from 2020 that were not books.

Discussed in this episode:

Summer Camp Island

Making of Frozen 2

The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Vast of Night

Over the Moon

Soft Baked Pretzel recipe from Tasty

Carto

Overcooked 2

Legend of Zelda, The Breath of the Wild

Work at Home with Blossom Dearie Playlist

Christmas tree stand

The Velvelettes

Printfresh robe

Makers of Wax Goods candles

Gaslighter by The Chicks

Hearts Town by The War & Treaty

The Book on Pie by Erin Jeanne McDowell

Left Right Center podcast

Michelle Obama podcast

You and Me Both (Hillary Clinton) podcast

60 Songs That Explain the 90s

Insecure

Babysitters Club

The Politician

Pen15

Soulmates


