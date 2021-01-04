Episode 423
Best of the Rest: Our Favorite Non-Book Things of 2020
Jeff and Rebecca share their favorite things from 2020 that were not books.
Discussed in this episode:
The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Soft Baked Pretzel recipe from Tasty
Legend of Zelda, The Breath of the Wild
Work at Home with Blossom Dearie Playlist
Printfresh robe
Makers of Wax Goods candles
Gaslighter by The Chicks
Hearts Town by The War & Treaty
The Book on Pie by Erin Jeanne McDowell
Left Right Center podcast
Michelle Obama podcast
You and Me Both (Hillary Clinton) podcast
60 Songs That Explain the 90s
Insecure
Babysitters Club
The Politician
Pen15
Soulmates