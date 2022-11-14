Best of Our 2022 Backlist!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha start talking about 2022 recommendations, including No-Shirt November and their favorite backlist romance reads of 2022.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Jess mentioned the Brown Book Series — check it out here!

Jess was at RRAW this year — maybe we’ll all join her next year??

Are you ready for Shop Your Shelves BINGO from Love in Panels? Of course you are.

Books Discussed

The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev

Cupid Calling by Viano Oniomoh

Play it by Ear by Tara Frejas

The Men at Work series — including Her Naughty Holiday — by Tiffany Reisz

Harbor (or anything in the Beards and Bondage series, honestly) by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Thirsty (and similarly, anything in the Eastside Brewery series) by Mia Hopkins

Royally Screwed (and the rest of the Royally series) by Emma Chase

Whiteout by Adriana Anders

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

Deal With the Demon by Chace Verity

You Had Me at Hola and A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria

The Worst Guy by Kate Canterbury

If You Love Something by Jayce Ellis

Check, Please! By Ngozi Ukazu

The time has come — send us your recommendation requests for any gifting (or just for you)!! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).