Best of Our 2022 Backlist!
Jess and Trisha start talking about 2022 recommendations, including No-Shirt November and their favorite backlist romance reads of 2022.
News
Jess mentioned the Brown Book Series — check it out here!
Jess was at RRAW this year — maybe we’ll all join her next year??
Are you ready for Shop Your Shelves BINGO from Love in Panels? Of course you are.
Books Discussed
The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
Cupid Calling by Viano Oniomoh
Play it by Ear by Tara Frejas
The Men at Work series — including Her Naughty Holiday — by Tiffany Reisz
Harbor (or anything in the Beards and Bondage series, honestly) by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Thirsty (and similarly, anything in the Eastside Brewery series) by Mia Hopkins
Royally Screwed (and the rest of the Royally series) by Emma Chase
Whiteout by Adriana Anders
Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Deal With the Demon by Chace Verity
You Had Me at Hola and A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
The Worst Guy by Kate Canterbury
If You Love Something by Jayce Ellis
Check, Please! By Ngozi Ukazu
