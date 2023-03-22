Best Books of Early 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the D&D movie trailer, awards season, Afrofuturist book vending machines, and their favorite books of 2023 so far.

News

It’s time to nominate for the Hugos!

Nebula Award Finalists [SFWA]

D&D: Honor Among Thieves Movie Trailer [Vulture]

Book vending machines for Black and Indigenous authors [WBUR]

Books Discussed

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older (cw: mention of animal cruelty)

The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai (cw: violent misogyny, sexual assault, police brutality, homophobia)

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns (cw: alcohol addiction, death of a sibling)

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell (all the CWs)