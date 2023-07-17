Beneficent Ben

Jeff and Rebecca talk recent book banning developments, why book awards need to change their calendars, recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Sarah Silverman suing Meta & OpenAI over copyright infringement related to AI

Libby/Overdrive banned for users under 18 in Mississippi

Judge sides w/ Florida in challenge to rules about books in schools

Pennsylvania senator to propose banning book bans

Britney Spears memoir will be released 10/24