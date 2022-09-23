Banned Books Week
Tune in as Katie and Kendra discuss books for Banned Books Week!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
NEWS
Anthony Award Winners Announced (Bouchercon 2022)
Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools (Pen America)
“Lechelt: On banning books. Specifically, ‘Monday’s Not Coming’” (London Times-Mirror)
“‘It’s surreal’: Collierville Schools removes LGBTQ+ books from library shelves” (ABC)
“Indian River County School Board refuses to ban most of the 156 books on group’s hit list” (TCPalm.)
“‘This is wrong’: Central York students protest ban on books about racism” (ABC)
“Klein Independent School District Book Removals” (IDRA)
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Revelator – Daryl Gregory
The Jigsaw Man – Nadine Matheson
Monday’s Not Coming – Tiffany D. Jackson
White Rabbit – Caleb Roehrig
Gone Girl – Gillian Flynn
The New Jim Crow by Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
The Getaway – Lamar Giles
Next of Kin – Kia Abdullah
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!