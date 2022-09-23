This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Kendra discuss books for Banned Books Week!

NEWS

Anthony Award Winners Announced (Bouchercon 2022)

Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools (Pen America)

“Lechelt: On banning books. Specifically, ‘Monday’s Not Coming’” (London Times-Mirror)

“‘It’s surreal’: Collierville Schools removes LGBTQ+ books from library shelves” (ABC)

“Indian River County School Board refuses to ban most of the 156 books on group’s hit list” (TCPalm.)

“‘This is wrong’: Central York students protest ban on books about racism” (ABC)

“Klein Independent School District Book Removals” (IDRA)

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Revelator – Daryl Gregory

The Jigsaw Man – Nadine Matheson

Monday’s Not Coming – Tiffany D. Jackson

White Rabbit – Caleb Roehrig

Gone Girl – Gillian Flynn

The New Jim Crow by Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

The Getaway – Lamar Giles

Next of Kin – Kia Abdullah

