Bankable Crossover

Jeff is joined by Vanessa Diaz to talk about 2021s bestsellers, recent notable and favorite books, the continuing surge in book banning and censorshop in public libraries and schools, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Winter Preview Draft

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Personal Library Up for Auction

Breaking down 2021’s bestsellers by publisher

Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Ramón and Julieta by Alana Quintana Albertson

Amor Actually

Murder Most Actual, a Kobo original by Alexis Hall

Wahala by Nikki May