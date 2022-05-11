Riot Headline The Most Popular In-Demand Books in US Libraries: January-March 2022

Backlist To The Future, YA Style

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Sharifah discusses some YA sci-fi/fantasy.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan (cw: suicide)

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline (cw: rape, genocide, child death)