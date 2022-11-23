Backlist to the Future, with Wintery Reads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah discusses two of her favorite SF/F reads with wintery vibes.

Books Discussed

Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik (cw: antisemitism, domestic abuse, child abuse, mention of rape & sexual assault, death of a child, animal death)

Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole (cw: racism, attempted rape)