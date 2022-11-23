Backlist to the Future, with Wintery Reads
This week, Sharifah discusses two of her favorite SF/F reads with wintery vibes.
Books Discussed
Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik (cw: antisemitism, domestic abuse, child abuse, mention of rape & sexual assault, death of a child, animal death)
Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole (cw: racism, attempted rape)