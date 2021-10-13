Episode 114.5
Backlist To The Future, With Urban Sci-Fi/Fantasy
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Jenn discusses some urban sci-fi and fantasy backlist titles.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
Vigil by Angela Slatter (cw: harm to children)
War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi (cw: war crimes, violence against women and children)