Backlist To The Future, With Urban Sci-Fi/Fantasy

This week, Jenn discusses some urban sci-fi and fantasy backlist titles.

Books Discussed

Vigil by Angela Slatter (cw: harm to children)

War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi (cw: war crimes, violence against women and children)