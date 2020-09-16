Backlist To The Future With The Multiverse

This week, Jenn discusses science fiction and fantasy about the multiverse.

Books Discussed:

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

Famous Men Who Never Lived by K. Chess (tw: assault, bigotry)

Worldbreaker Saga by Kameron Hurley (tw: harm to children, rape, gore)

The Unquiet by Mikaela Everett (tw: harm to children)